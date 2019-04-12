Modern Ghana logo

12.04.2019 Cup of Nations

AFCON 19: We Will Camp For Three Weeks To Address Issues Before AFCON Starts-- Kwesi Appiah

Sports picture credit: Gettyimages
Head coach of the Black Stars, James Kwesi Appiah has reiterated his team will camp for about three weeks to address some issues before they head to the African Cup of Nations tourrnament in Egypt.

According to the gaffer, the camping will begin once this team gets to know their opponents for the AFCON group.

"Once our team is selected for the AFCON, we will be in camp for about three weeks and there are a whole lot of issues we will try to address before we go and also make sure the players are up to the level we want for the tournament. Most of the players i have a lot of believe in them", Kwesi Appiah told the media.

Board Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Kwadwo Baah Agyemang revealed the team will camp in Qatar.

Ghana is in Pot 2 ahead of the draw with the likes of Algeria, Mali, Ivory Coast, Guinea and DR Congo.

