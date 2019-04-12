AFCON 2019: Black Stars Not Favorite To Clinch 2019 AFCON - Kwesi Appiah

Head coach of Black Stars, Kwesi Appiah has sensationally admitted that Ghana is not among the favourites to win the Afcon 2019 in Egypt ahead of the draw in Cairo.

The four times African champions were not seeded and have been placed in POT 2 for the draw, a situation which further complicates the path to a final and possible fifth title.

The teams for the AFCON were seeded based on the latest FIFA rankings.

Ghana and DR Congo missed out on slots in POT A because Egypt and Cameroon are guaranteed slots by virtue of being hosts and defending champions respectively.

“The most important thing is to prepare your mind for anything that comes your way.

“I personally think that at the moment Ghana look like underdogs but I have confidence in the players and believe that they will surprise many,” he revealed ahead of the draw.

Ghana will be joined in Pot 2 by DR Congo, Mali, Cote d'Ivoire, Guinea and Algeria.

Full AFCON 2019 Draw Pots:

Pot 1: Egypt, Cameroon, Senegal, Tunisia, Nigeria, Morocco

Pot 2: DR Congon, Ghana, Mali, Cote d'Ivoire, Guinea, Algeria

Pot 3: South Africa, Uganda, Benin, Mauritania, Madagascar, Kenya

Pot 4: Zimbabwe, Namibia, Guinea Bissau, Angola, Tanzania, Burundi