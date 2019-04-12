Let’s Be Patient With Our Referees – Akakpo Patron

Assistant head coach for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Akakpo Patron has called on clubs and coaches alike to be patient with referees following agitations from some coaches concerning poor officiating.

Following the start of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition, it has not been smooth sailing for officiating referees who have constantly been accused of not being fair.

The latest to express his displeasure to refereeing is the head coach of Obuasi Ashanti Gold, Svetislav Tanasijevic who was left furious following their 2-0 loss to Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

According to him, center referee Charles Bulu on the match day cheated the miners and caused them any chance of picking a point from that game.

Speaking to the media however, Akakpo Patron believes referees should be given time to get to their best as Ghana continues to reform football in the country following the Anas Aremeyaw Anas Number 12 video last year.

“You know they are humans. The last time I was here I said that I think with what happened some years back with this issue of corruption and thinks you know we just have to be patient for this referees sometimes”.

“They also can make mistakes but I must say that from my other side which is the head coach for Ashgold, he also has his point of view but from my point of view and from what I saw I think the referee did very well so there is nothing wrong about the two goals that we scored. It was well worked. It was all about the passing movement, people were dribbled and so I don’t know where he is coming from”, he said.

The NC Special Competition continues this weekend with some mouthwatering fixtures to look forward to in Tier 1. Kotoko will play away to Bechem United as Ashgold host Medeama SC at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium.