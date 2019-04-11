AFCON 2019: Ghana Not Seeded; Drops To Pot 2

The Black Stars of Ghana will not be seeded for this year’s Africa Cup of Nations and could now face a tough group when the draw is made on Friday in Cairo.

On Thursday, Africa's football governing body confirmed that the six seeded countries would be hosts Egypt, holders Cameroon, Nigeria, Tunisia, Senegal and Morocco.

Coach Kwesi Appiah’s side find themselves in Pot Two and will be drawn against one of the top seeds when the groups are decided.

The pots and seedings of the 24 qualified teams were decided based on the latest FIFA World rankings (released 4 April 2019).

Ghana gained two points which was not enough to help their cause of being seeded.

The 24 finalists have been divided into four pots‚ each containing six teams‚ which will be drawn into the six first-round groups.

After the first round, the top two sides in each Group will advance to the second round‚ along with the four best third-placed teams.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations will run from 21 June to 19 July and will for the first time have 24 teams.

Pot 1 (Seeds): Egypt, Cameroon, Tunisia, Nigeria, Senegal, Morocco

Pot 2: GHANA, DR Congo, Mali Ivory Coast - Guinea - Algeria

Pot 3: South Africa Uganda Benin Mauritania Madagascar Kenya

Pot 4: Zimbabwe Namibia Guinea Bissau Angola Tanzania Burundi

Black Stars haven’t won the Africa Cup of Nations since 1982.