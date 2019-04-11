AFCON 2019: Kwesi Appiah Must Include Asamoah Gyan In His Squad - Osei Kofi

Former Ghanaian international, Osei Kofi has insisted that Asamoah Gyan is still the team’s most dangerous striker heading into Afcon 2019, despite his recent struggles.

The Black Stars skipper have endured a torrid time with Kayserirpor in ongoing season and have been a major concern for Kwesi Appiah and his technical team who are determined to win the ultimate.

The 33-year-old has been restricted to substitute appearances for club side Kayserispor in the Turkish Super Lig, scoring once in 10 appearances.

“If Gyan is not injured, which of our current other strikers surpasses him?” Osei, joint-top scorer at the 1965 Afcon, told Goal in an exclusive interview.

“He may have scored just one league goal this season, but if he’s not injured, he’s better than most of our strikers.

“Which of our current strikers can we compare to him now? Europe is different from Africa.”

Due to his persistent struggles with injuries in recent times, Gyan, Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals in 106 internationals, has missed the Black Stars' last 10 games.

Kofi, however, didn't mention who he thinks will be the most crucial player for Ghana at the Afcon in Egypt.

“I can’t mention now but their performance will bring out the person,” added the 78-year-old.

“When we get to Egypt, everything will show. Let us get there first.

“Nobody is a master until he has done what he’s supposed to do to be a master.”

The Afcon draw will take place in Cairo on Friday.

The 32nd edition of the tournament will kick off June 21 to July 19.