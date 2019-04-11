W.O Tandoh Happy To Lead Aduana To Break Berekum Chelsea Jinx

Aduana Stars Head Coach W.O Tandoh

Head Coach for Aduana Stars, Paul W.O Tandoh was left in ecstatic mood yesterday after he led his side to beat Berekum Chelsea for the first time at their own backyard in the club’s history.

Prior to the victory, the ‘Fire Boys’ had always suffered a defeat or at best settled for a draw whenever they traveled to Berekum to play them. But for the first time in their history, Aduana managed to return to Dormaa with all three points after defeating them 1-0 in the ongoing Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition.

Speaking to Fox FM after finally helping Aduana to break the long-standing jinx, W.O Tandoh indicated he is happy the team has finally broken free from the age-old jinx.

“Aduana had never beaten Berekum Chelsea at Berekum and it became a challenge, I like such little challenges which we had to break that jinx and am happy we did”, Coach Tandoh said.

Following that all-important victory, Aduana has now moved to 2nd position on the Tier 2 table and just 2 points behind leaders Kumasi Asante Kotoko who are in top form at the moment.