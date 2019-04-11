Modern Ghana logo

11.04.2019 Football News

Referees Are Always Helping Asante Kotoko - Unhappy Ashgold Coach

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Ashantigold coach, Svetislav Tanasijevic has questioned why referees are always aiding their regional rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko after his side lost 2-0 to their regional rivals in the ongoing NC Special Competition in matchday four.

A brace from Abdul Fatawu Safiu was enough settled a nervy tie in Kumasi on Wednesday in a game the Obuasi side dominated and forced Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan into a man of the match performance.

However, the game could have easily swung in favour of the Miner in the first half after Ashgold’s Outtarra Salia was brought down in the box by Annan but referee Charles Bulu declined to give a penalty, instead waving play on.

Tanasijevic was left fuming at that decision and questioned the performance of the referee in the game.

“If Asante Kotoko is a big club why are referees always helping them? We had a clear penalty he ignored.

“I’m extending an invitation to the referee into our dressing room just to observe how my boys are shedding tears, knowing he caused our loss,” Tanasijevic said in his post-match.

