Diego Costa ‘Handed EIGHT Game Ban For Referee Outburst’

Diego Costa may have played his last game for Atletico Madrid, with multiple reports in Spain saying he will receive an eight-game ban following his red card against Barcelona on Saturday.

The Spaniard grabbed the arm of referee Gil Manzano (four-match offence) and verbally abused him (another four matches), allegedly saying: "I s*** on your wh*** mother."

Atletico needed to win to keep their slim title hopes alive, but Costa’s dismissal after 27 minutes halted their challenge. They lost 2-0.

According to Eleven Sports pundit Guillem Balague, Costa was found crying in the dressing room after the incident, insisting he had not used the words the referee claimed.

Diego Simeone’s side only have seven matches remaining this season, meaning the ban would extend into the 2019-20 campaign – although reports in Spain suggest the club will listen to offers for Costa this summer.

Costa has only played in 21 of Atletico’s 44 games this season.