CK Optimistic Of Beating Bechem United On Sunday

Head Coach for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Charles Kwablah Akonnor has indicated that he is optimistic his side will beat Bechem United on Sunday, April 14, 2019, when the two teams lock horns in week 5 of the Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition.

The Kumasi based side made it two wins out of two in their last two outings in the competition when they defeated Obuasi Ashanti Gold 2-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium yesterday.

Whiles they occupy the top spot on the Zone A table, the Porcupine Warriors will be tested when they face the Bechem side over the weekend. Bechem looks determined to cause an upset owing to the fact that their chances of progressing to the next phase of the competition keep depreciating.

Speaking ahead of the match, CK Akonnor disclosed that they are going to prepare very well for the away fixture with the hope of getting a good result on the match day.

“Well we are happy we won but what is important is that we have a lot of games to go and so today is over, we are looking forward to the next match and we will prepare very well. Hopefully, we will go there and get a good result”, Coach Akonnor said.

CK after admitting his team is still struggling with many injury situations, heaped praises on attacker Abdul Fatawu Shafui who scored a brace on the day to dispatch the Miners.

The Kotoko versus Bechem United game will kick off at 3:00pm.