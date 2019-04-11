CAF CL: Al Ahly To Be Backed By 30,000 Fans In Bid For “Miraculous” Comeback Against Sundowns

Al Ahly will have the backing of 30,000 fans at Alexandria’s Borg El-Arab Stadium when they bid to stage a miraculous comeback at home to South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns in the second leg of the African Champions League quarter-final on Saturday.

According to local reports, the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) said security authorities only sanctioned the attendance of 30,000 supporters despite Ahly’s request to increase their number.

Borg El-Arab stadium, the second biggest venue in Africa, can host up to 86,000 fans.

Ahly said the match ticket would only cost EGP 10 (around $0.60) to make it easier for their fans to attend it.

The Red Devils had a night to forget in Pretoria in the first leg last Saturday, suffering their worst ever defeat in an African competition after a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of a vibrant Sundowns side.

Uruguayan coach Martin Lasarte apologized to the team’s demanding fans for the debacle, vowing to do his best to restore Ahly’s pride in the second leg.

The Cairo giants won the last of their record eight Champions League titles in 2013.