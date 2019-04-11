Kwame Bonsu Elated To Mark Injury Return With Win Over Ashantigold

Asante Kotoko midfielder Kwame Bonsu has expressed his satisfaction after making an injury return in the club's 2-0 win over Ashantigold in the GFA Special competition on Wednesday afternoon.

The 24-year-old climbed off the bench in the second half to help the Porcupine Warriors to an important victory in matchday four of the competition.

After missing two games, following the injury he picked on the opening day against Aduana, Bonsu made his presence felt after taking charge of the midfield.

The Porcupine Warriors won the entertaining match thanks to a second-half brace from attacker Fatawu Safiu.

It was a game of two halves. In the first half AshantiGold completely dominated and controlled the game but Felix Annan produced an incredible performance to deny the Miners a deserved lead.