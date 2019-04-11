11.04.2019 Football News Ronaldo Scores 125th Champions League Goal As Ajax And Juventus Draw Wires Sports APR 11, 2019 FOOTBALL NEWS Cristiano Ronaldo secured an away goal for Juventus as they drew the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Ajax.Ronaldo, who has won the competition five times, netted his 125th Champions League goal just before half-time with a diving header following Joao Cancelo's cross.The goal had come against the run of play, but the hosts equalised within a minute of the second half starting, through David Neres' fine curling effort from 15 yards.Both teams had late chances with Ajax's Jurgen Ekkelenkamp having a shot saved before Juventus substitute Douglas Costa hit the post.But neither side could grab a winner and they meet in the second leg in Turin on Tuesday, 16 April.The winners of the tie face either Tottenham or Manchester City in the semi-finals, with Mauricio Pochettino's side holding a 1-0 advantage after Tuesday's first leg in London.
