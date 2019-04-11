Women's Special Competition: Ampem Darkoa Thrash Prisons Ladies To Reach Final

A brace from Ophelia Amponsah and a goal each from Mavis Owusu and Patience Biama ensured Ampem Ladies crushed Prisons Ladies 4-1 to reach the final Women's Special Competition on Wednesday.

The Dormaa-based side progressed 5-1 on aggregate after a first leg 1-0 semi-final win. The first leg saw referee Theresa Bremensu attacked by disgruntled Prisons Ladies fans after the final whistle.

Ophelia's goal in the early minutes of the game got the two times league and super cup champions up and running after just six minutes.

Then Owusu added a simple second in the 12th minute.

Black Princesses striker Ruth Anima responded quickly and got a consolation goal in the 18th minutes to give the visitors hope.

But just 10 minutes after her goal, referee Joyce A. Appoh awarded a penalty to Ampem Darkoa Ladies which Patience Biama beautifully executed to make to it 3-1 before the half time whistle.

Anima got herself sent off after 49 minutes. She fouled a player which was a yellow card and used unprintable words on the referee which attracted a straight red card.

The Prisons supporters invaded the pitch but police were around to pull them out and restore calm.

The second semi-final match is between Sea Lions and former league champions, Hasaacas Ladies at the Nduom stadium on Thursday.