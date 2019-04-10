AFCON 2019: CAF Organize Workshop For Coaches

Africa's football governing body, (CAF) has organised a one-day workshop for coaches of the qualified teams for this year's Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Egypt.

The workshop which was held in Cairo on Wednesday had in attendance some top coaches on the continent such as Ghana's Kwesi Appiah, Nigeria's Gernot Rohr and among other coaches.

Meanwhile, the official draw for the 32nd edition for the AFCON tournament will be held on Friday, April 12, in front of the Sphinx and Pyramids just outside of Egypt’s capital Cairo.

The tournament which will run from June 21 to July 19 in Egypt will be the first to be played in the summer after CAF decided to move it from being held in January and February.