REVEALED: This Is Why Kotoko Are Ready Part Ways With Yacouba And Gyamfi

Accra Representative of Asante Kotoko, Nana Kwame Dankwah has confirmed that his outfit are unable to put a player on a $1000 Month salary.

The Porcupine Warriors are set to lose two of their most valuable players Songne Yacouba and Emmanuel Gyamfi to Zambian side, Zesco United.

The duo were impressive for the Ghana Premier League but failed to propel the club to the quarterfinals stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

However, supporters of the club believe the club can tie down the two players should they increase their monthly wage, something Nana Kwame Dankwah says will be difficult to do.

“The revenue and expenditure of Asante Kotoko cannot pay a player $1000, we should not deceive ourselves and lead the club to do anything that will, in the long run, become an albatross on our neck,” he spoke to Oyerepa FM in Kumasi.

“We shouldn't forget that the economy of Ghana is not the best at the moment”.

Yacouba, 27, who has reportedly tendered in a transfer request is yet to feature for Kotoko in the NC Special competition.