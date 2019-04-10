Clubs Urged To Emulate Dreams FC Model

The Board Chairman of the National Sports Authority, Mr Kwadwo Baah Agyemang has encouraged managers of football clubs in the country to imitate the Dreams FC brand in order to instil professionalism in their activities.

Speaking as the Chairperson at the launch of the 10th-anniversary celebration of the club on Monday, Mr Baah Agyemang noted that Dreams FC have made giant strides in their decade of existence and they have been able to reach out to the outside world via the use of social media in their daily activities.

For him, the Dreams FC model is worth emulating to improve the game in the country saying “Let’s emulate a good example that Dreams have set in Ghana. Their activities must become a tutelage to inculcate some form of professionalism in our clubs.

“When it comes to social media activities, branding, as well as marketing, Dreams FC are the best in the country. They have been able to make giant strides and reached the outside world. I encourage all clubs to own at least one social media handle to project their activities,” he added.

Mr Baah Agyemang, former Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, congratulated the management of the club and challenged them to continue to thrive in subsequent years.

He also wished them well in their endeavours as they embarked on a series of activities to mark the year-long anniversary.

The well-attended event, which was held at the NMC Nurses Hostel at Shiashi in Accra, began with a choreography by the Tete Adehyeman Group, who dazzled the guests with their performance on the lives of young footballers, who through their daily struggles continuously hope and dream of a bright football career with well-established clubs in the future.

It followed with a solidarity message recorded from former players of the club who currently ply their trade abroad and a speech by the Executive Chairman of the club, Mr Kurt E S Okraku.

In his speech, Mr Okraku talked extensively on the history of the club focusing on the formation stage, the earlier struggles and challenges, the relative successes as well as their projections for the future.

The Dreams FC boss used the occasion to thank President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah and members of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports and Culture for their diverse contributions to ensure the resumption of football activities on the local scene.

For his part, Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association, Mr Kudjo Fianoo, who spoke on behalf of the clubs reiterated the need to unite to reach their goal as the custodians of Ghanaian football.

“My colleague football people here assembled, without unity of purpose we cannot get to where we want to arrive at. We have sold our birthright and sold our football to strangers and here we are galloping in the way we should go.

So it is indeed, timely that Alhaji NMD Jawula, our former boss, came to tell us the need for us to unite. This is one platform we can use to retrace our steps to come together,” Mr Fianoo said.

He congratulated the leadership of Dreams FC for establishing the come not just to add to the numbers but making a huge impact on the local scene and abroad.

The colourful event brought together key stakeholders of the sport including former chairman of the GFA, Alhaji NMD Jawula, Odeneho Nana Asare Ansah III, Chief of Dawu who was the special guest of honour, President of Dreams FC Mohammed Jiji Alifoe, football kingpin, Jones Alhassan Abu and former Vice President of GFA, George Afriyie.

The rest were board member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Frank Nelson Nwokolo, General Manager of Berekum Chelsea, Oduro Sarfo, CEO of Aduana Stars, Albert Yahaya Commey, Francis Oti Akenteng and CEO of Ashantigold, Frederick Acheampong.