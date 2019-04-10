Alhaji Jawula Urges Clubs To Seek Consensus Ahead Of Next GFA Elections

Former Chairman of the Ghana Football Association, Alhaji NMD Jawula has called on the Ghanaian football fraternity to unite to enable them fix the broken pieces ahead of the upcoming GFA elections.

Speaking at the 10th-anniversary launch of premiership side Dreams FC at the NMC Nurses Hostel at Shiashi in Accra on Monday, the Lepowura noted that it was only unity of purpose that the clubs could take their rightful place as custodians of Ghana football.

For him, the incessant divisions and disagreements between football administrators have weakened the very fibre of the football association hence the need to unite.

“As football people, let’s stick together. We have made a few errors by disagreeing. However, when the next football election is due, let’s try to seek as much consensus as we can. I want to tell everyone that the disagreement has not helped us,” said the Lepowura.

He continued: “In this auditorium, I can see three or four ambitious potential GFA presidents. Let’s stick together in unity so that if one becomes the president, one will become the vice and one will head a high office. Seek advice so that we can make the right decisions.

For his part, Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Mr Kudjo Fianoo, who spoke on behalf of the clubs, reiterated the need to unite to reach their goal as the custodians of Ghanaian football.

“My colleague football people here assembled, without unity of purpose we cannot get to where we want to arrive at. We have sold our birthright and sold our football to strangers and here we are galloping in the way we should go.

So it is indeed, timely that Alhaji NMD Jawula, our former boss, came to tell us the need for us to unite. This is one platform we can use to retrace our steps to come together,” Mr Fianoo said.

He congratulated the leadership of Dreams FC for establishing the come not just to add to the numbers but making a huge impact on the local scene and abroad.

The colourful event brought together key stakeholders of the sport including former chairman of the GFA, Alhaji NMD Jawula, Odeneho Nana Asare Ansah III, Chief of Dawu who was the special guest of honour, President of Dreams FC Mohammed Jiji Alifoe, football kingpin, Jones Alhassan Abu, former Vice President of GFA, George Afriyie and Board member of Hearts of Oak, Frank Nelson Nwokolo.

Others were General Manager of Berekum Chelsea, Oduro Sarfo, CEO of Aduana Stars, Albert Yahaya Commey, Francis Oti Akenteng, Abdul Salam Mumuni of New Edubiase and CEO of Ashantigold, Frederick Acheampong.