Kane Could Miss Rest Of Season, Says Pochettino

Tottenham striker Harry Kane "may be out for the rest of the season" with an ankle injury, manager Mauricio Pochettino says.

Kane hobbled off during Tuesday's win over Manchester City in the first of their Champions League quarter-final and was helped down the tunnel by two of Tottenham's medical staff.

He had slipped as he tried to block Fabian Delph's clearance on the right touchline in the second half.

"It's a worry for us", said Pochettino.

"We are going to miss him - maybe for the rest of the season. We hope it is not a big issue. But there is not to much time to recover. He twisted his ankle so we will see how it reacts in a few hours."

Kane was ruled out for almost two months in January when he damaged ligaments in the same ankle during their 1-0 Premier League home defeat by Manchester United.

In addition, he missed a month of last season with a similar injury to the right ankle and endured separate absences of six and four weeks during the 2016-17 campaign.

"We need to check but it looks like it is the same ankle and similar injury," said Pochettino. "It is very sad and very disappointing."

Former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas said he would "be surprised if Kane plays again this season" while reacting to the injury on BT Sport.

Ex-Chelsea striker Chris Sutton added it was a "massive blow for Spurs", who are chasing a top-four finish in the Premier League with six games to go.

"That is a massive blow for Spurs - to lose their king, their main man," Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live. "It's the way he lands on his left foot. He makes the challenge and then his ankle rocks, which would suggest ligament damage."