Ghana Sports Media And Sports Fans Turn Focus on 44th MTN /SWAG Awards

After a successful AIPS Africa Congress, the sports media in Ghana will shift attention on the 44th MTN / SWAG Awards which comes off on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

A number of sportsmen and women have been nominated and named for the prestigious event which comes under the auspices of distinguished personalities.

The President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), Mr Kwabena Yeboah says top personalities will grace the occasion as Special Guest and Chairman, and he is looking forward to another wonderful event.

As usual, one of the country’s best musicians and bands will be playing to give sports enthusiasts and guests of the night the full entertainment.

MTN, the nation’s leading communications company who have been sponsoring the event have promised to present a package to befit and go with the Golden Jubilee of the Association.

William Ezah, the General Secretary of SWAG said the Association has set the standards and will go according to tradition, and this year a member/sports journalist who has served and been dedicated to the Association will be honoured with the Presidential Award.

44thSWAG AWARDS – KNOW THE NOMINEES AND WINNERS

Below is the full list of nominees for 2018:

SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

1. Isaac Dogboe (Boxing – Ex WBO Super Bantamweight Champion)

2. Thomas Partey (Football – Black Stars / Athletico Madrid)

3. Richard Commey (Boxing IBF Lightweight Champion)

4 Anthony Baffoe ( Football Administration - CAF)

NATIONAL TEAM OF THE YEAR

1. The Ghana Eagles (Rugby)

2. The Golden Arms (Armwrestling)

COACH OF THE YEAR

1. Ebenezer Frimpong (GRA - Hockey)

2. Boakye Danquah (Female Coach Of GRA Ladies - Hockey)

3. Richmond Attipoe (Exchequers - Hockey)

FEDERATION LEADER OF THE YEAR

1. Charles Osei Assibey (Armwrestling)

2. Evans Kojo Yeboah (Badminton)

FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR – MALE

1. Thomas Partey

2. John Antwi

3. Felix Annang

4. Kassim Nuhu

5. Joseph Aidoo

FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR – FEMALE

1. Mukurama Abdulai (Northern Ladies & Black Maidens)

2. Faustina Ampah (Minsk, Belarus & Black Queens)

3. Grace Asantewaa (Ampem Darkowaa Ladies & Black Princesses)

PROFESSIONAL BOXER OF THE YEAR

1. Isaac Dogbey (Ex WBO Super Bantamweight Champion)

2. Richard Commey (IBF Lightweight Champion)

AMATEUR BOXER OF THE YEAR

1. Jesse Lartey (Black Bombers)

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

1. Janet Amponsah

TABLE TENNIS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

1. Derek Abrefa (Male)

2. Celia Baah Danso (Female)

ARMWRESTLING

1. Alberta Ampomah (Female)

2. Haruna Tahiru (Male)

RUGBY PLAYER OF THE YEAR

1. Michael Ako Bahun Wilson (Male)

2. Rafatu Inusah (Female)

HOCKEY PLAYER OF THE YEAR

1. Emmanuel Ankomah (Male)

2. Mavis Boatemaa Berko (Female)

PARA ATHLETES OF THE YEAR

1. Frederick Assor (Cycling)

2. Haruna Tahiru (Armwrestling)

PROFESSIONAL GOLFER OF THE YEAR

1. Kojo Barni

SPECIAL AWARDS

1. Binatone Ghana Ltd (Support for Skate Soccer)

2. Albert K. Frimpong (Skatesoccer and Baseball)

3. Kofikrom Pharmacy (Armwrestling)

4. Akwesi Frimpong (First Winter Olympian)

5. Greater Accra Handball Association (Handball)

6. Jonathan Euro (World Kickboxing Champion)

7. Ghana Revenue Authority (Hockey)

8. Casely Hayford Hall (Support / Cheering)

9. Dan De Van (Para Sports)

PROSPECT OF THE YEAR

1. Hor Halutie (100m Finalist at Commonwealth Games)

DEDICATION AND VALOR

1. Dennis Ababio (Hockey)

2. Samuel Akayede (Table Tennis)

PROMOTER OF THE YEAR

Cabic Promotions & Managemant (Boxing)

SWAG PRESIDENT AWARD

To Be Awarded To A Dedicted Member Of SWAG