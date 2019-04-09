Ronaldo Back For Juventus Trip To Ajax

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned from a hamstring injury to be named in the Juventus squad for their Champions League quarter-final with Ajax.

Ronaldo has not played since sealing his side's progress to the last eight with a hat-trick against Atletico Madrid on March 12.

Giorgio Chiellini misses out with a calf strain, while Emre Can also stays behind with an ankle issue.

Ajax have no fresh injury concerns before the first leg in Amsterdam.

Manager Erik ten Hag says his side are happy to be the "surprise" package in this season's Champions League quarter-final.

The Dutch side, who beat defending champions Real Madrid in the last round, have not reached the last eight since 2003.

"For a country like the Netherlands, it's really difficult to get to this stage," said Ten Hag.

"Financially, the circumstances have really changed in recent years."

Ajax have not only transformed their fortunes in Europe, but they also ended a 1,060-day wait to return to the top of the Eredivisie table with a thumping victory over FC Emmen on 3 April.

"A couple of months ago, we found our form and returned to being a strong team," said Ten Hag.

"It will be another big obstacle to overcome after Real, but we will play as usual and we will have to be good at reading the game."

The sides will meet again in the return leg in Turin on 16 April, with the winners playing against Manchester City or Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-final.