Dreams FC Unveil Program Outline For 10th Anniversary Celebration

Ghana Premier League side, Dreams FC have outlined a schedule for the celebration of their 10th anniversary.

The Dawu based side was established in 2009 and remain undoubtedly one of the best run clubs in the country.

Dreams FC, one of the fast-growing Clubs in Ghana’s elite division is now a force to contend with on the domestic scene.

Promoted to the second level of the Ghanaian football league system in 2014. The club eventually qualified to the Ghana Premier League in 2015 after emerging winners of Zone 3 in the Division One League.

The Club moved its ground to Dawu, for the 2015/16 football season to satisfy requirements of the Ghana Football Association’s Club Licensing System.

The club, however, maintains its training ground at Kweiman where it houses most of its players.

The club operates a first team, popularly called Stage 1 and a youth team called Stage 2.

Players of Stage 1 are considered first team members and compete in the Ghana Premier League.

Stage 1 is managed by former Asante Kotoko trainer and national U23 team coach Abdul Karim Zito. Stage 2 is the feeder club to Stage 1 but are under the trading name Still Believe FC and In God We Trust FC.

Officials of the Club have outlined the program line-up for the celebration of their 10th anniversary.