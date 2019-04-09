NC CUP: Organizers Urge Referees To Exhibit Confidence

Organisers of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition has urged match officials adjudicating various matches to exhibit confidence whenever they step onto the field.

A member of Special Competition’s organizing committee, Augustine Arhinful in an interview with Class FM on Monday, April 8, 2019, encouraged referees to be bold in discharging their duties amidst the recent attacks on some match venues.

His comments come after female Referee, Theresa Bremansu was beaten up by a Prisons officer and some fans after their ladies team – Prisons Ladies- lost 1-0 to Ampem Darkoa Ladies in the first leg semi-final of the NC Women’s competition.

According to the ex-Black Stars player, the Anas Number 12 video has made people lose hope in match officials but it will take the efforts of the referees to show confidence and perform well on match days to change the misconception people have about them.

“As human beings obviously yes, whatever happened through the Anas expose has brought all of us to look at the referees with a different eye. And I also urge all of them that they should have the confidence whiles on the pitch.

“It looks like that from the beginning as you are saying that want to over-impress and in doing so you might rather be making mistakes here and there. I will urge all of them to have the confidence that they have. We are solidly behind them. As human beings, we will falter along the line but we make mistakes and we correct them”, Augustine Arhinful said.

Meanwhile, the Normalization Committee has through a press release condemned the attacks on match officials and vowed to refer the cases to the disciplinary committee for the offenders to be dealt with.