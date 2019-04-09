AFCON Expansion Will Bring More Sponsors - Armstrong Mortagbe

Mr. Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe, Sports Business Expert has said, the expansion of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) by the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF), will bring more sponsors on board.

Speaking at the 6th Association of International Press Society (AIPS) Congress in Accra, he said the decision of CAF to expand the biennial competition from 16 countries to 24, see more sponsors desiring to associate with the continent’s biggest football festival.

He said “it is the effectiveness of the marketing approach that would build attraction for sponsorships.

The event would potentially would attract more sponsorship, because of higher numbers attending matches, more eyeballs, more ears.”

The former Managing Director of Hearts of Oak SC said, marketing strategies should be carefully worked out to ensure that audiences are effectively engaged.

On Infrastructure and revenue, Government is expected to build stadia, Hotels, Restaurants Eateries, Medical Facilities would boost the economy in the host Nation, Egypt.

A tourney which would have 24 countries participating, would have a wider media coverage, significantly more platforms for leveraging brands for CAF, national teams, countries and Sponsors/Technical Partners.

The AFCON previously billed for January-February has been moved to June-July.