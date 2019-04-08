OFFICIAL: Kotoko Ready To Sell Yacouba And Gyamfi To Zesco United

Ghana Premier League side, Asante Kotoko say they have opened talks with Zesco United over the transfer of key players Songne Yacouba and Emmanuel Gyamfi.

According to the club, the negotiation started on Monday with Zesco officials looking to wrap up the move for the duo, who contributed immensely to Kotoko’s success in Africa this season.

The Porcupine Warriors reached the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup for the first time in 11 years but failed to qualify for the quarterfinals phase after failing to win their last game against the Zambian side.

The Burkinabe forward scored just a goal with five assists while Gyamfi scored three goals.

Kotoko defeated Zesco United 2-1 in Kumasi. Yacouba assisted all two goals - including Gyamfi's winner.

Unlike Gyamfi, Yacouba hasn’t played for the Porcupine Warriors since Kotoko exited the Confederation Cup, fuelling his imminent departure.

Yacouba, 27, has been Kotoko’s main man upfront since joining from Stade Malien in January 2018.

Gyamfi signed for Kotoko in 2016 from Wa All Stars.