Special Competition: Akakpo Patron Eyes Champions League Qualification

Deputy coach of Asante Kotoko, Akakpo Patron has disclosed side is prepared to win the Special Competition to grab a Champions League qualification next season.

The Porcupine Warriors thrashed Techiman Eleven Wonders by 3-0 in the matchday 3 of the Normalization Committee's Special Competition at Nkoranza Children's Park.

Forward Abdul Fatau Safiu scored double from a free kick in the first half while defender Evans Owusu added one in the second half of the game.

"We want to work very hard so that at the end of the day we will go back to playing the champions league," said Akakpo Patron.

“In football, anything can happen on a very good day, once we take our set pieces very well"

“We knew we could score more. It was a very good performance from the boys," he added.

The modality of the competition is that any team which wins the Special Competition will represent Ghana in the 2019/2020 CAF Champions League.

Asante Kotoko will host AshantiGold in Kumasi on Wednesday in Match Day 4 of the Special Competition.