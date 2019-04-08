Modern Ghana logo

Apr 8, 2019

Richard Ofori's Father Dies Aged 55

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Maritzburg United goalkeeper Richard Ofori is mourning the death of his father Martin, aged 55.

Mr Ofori died at Tarkwa-Bogoso in the Western Region after a short illness.

His funeral and burial will take place in his hometown Aburi, Eastern Region, at a yet-to-be-announced date.

He left behind 10 children- 8 boys and two girls.

