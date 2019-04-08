Ghana Table Tennis Champions Appeal For Support To Participate At 2019 World Championship

Ghana’s two top seeds in Table Tennis, Derek Abrefa and Cecelia Baah Danso have qualified to play at the 2019 Liebherr World Table Tennis Championship to be held in Budapest, Hungary, but they are faced with financial problem of getting flight tickets to get to the venue to lift the flag of Ghana.

Derek Abrefa said though he is very happy because it is over a decade that Ghana was able to make it to the world championship stage, he is not safe as he wants to participate in order to win points qualification to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

According to the number one seed of Ghana for 15 years, Ghana’s flag had not been hoisted at the world stage and this time they are going to make Ghana visible.

The multiple SWAG Awards winner commended the President of the Ghana Table Tennis Federation, Mawuko Afadzinu for his support for the game as Ghana was able to host the ITTF Cadets and Juniors Tournament.

Celia Baah Danso, the female star from the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) who is looking forward to the 44th SWAG Awards for the Best Table Tennis Player of the year 2018 said she is prepared for the world, as she has gained experience and exposure from the 2018 African and Commonwealth Games.

She promised to go all out as this is another opportunity to sell Ghana Sports.

The 2019 Liebherr World Table Tennis Championships comes off in Budapest, Hungary from 21 to 28 April 2019. It will be the 55th edition of the championships, and the fourth time that they have been held in Budapest.

The tennis duo are appealing to Ghanaians and companies to support them with at least $10,000 for airfares to travel and participate at the world championship. Abrefa said it is similar to the Black Stars playing at the World Cup.

Abrefa has been Ghana Number One seed for over 8 years, while Celia Baah Danso has been among the best three top female players in the last 8 years. This year SWAG will honour them as Best Table Tennis Players of the Year. The Awards is scheduled for May 11 at the Accra International Conference Centre.