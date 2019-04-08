Special Competition: We Didn’t Prepare Enough Before Kotoko - Eleven Wonders Coach

Eleven Wonders Coach, Enos Adepa has reiterated that his side didn’t prepare well before their match against Asante Kotoko.

The Porcupine Warriors whipped the home side by 3:0 in matchday 3 of the Normalisation Committee Special Competition on Sunday.

Speaking to the media after the game, unhappy insisted their preparations were not enough for the competition and also talked about the nervousness of the supporters after a run of poor results.

Eleven Wonders have lost all their three opening games in the competition with the fans calling for his head.

“We are ready because we had to play, but we didn’t get good preparation,” he said.

“We went on a long break, and to start a tournament like this you have to get the actual six weeks preseason before you enter this kind of tournaments.

“If not then you have to use the tournament to do your pre-season and assessment of players.

“You could see the standard and materials is not up to the level. We didn’t get enough preparation but we have to accept the results,” he complained.

Enos Adepa also commented on the reaction of the fans.

“As for supporters what they want is to win. As to whether there is a bigger deficiency in your team or not, what they know is winning, so what they are doing it’s normal everywhere,” he added.