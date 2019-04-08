Ashgold Coach Laments Over Poor Conditions Of Aduana’s Pitch

Ashanti Gold Head Coach Svetislav Tanasijevic

Head Coach for Obuasi Ashanti Gold, Svetislav Tanasijevic has lamented over the poor conditions of Aduana’s home ground following the two sides match day-3 fixture that ended goalless over the weekend.

Arguably the biggest fixture on the match day, failed to live up to expectation as players struggled to play free-flowing football. The poor conditions of the pitch, particularly the hardness of the turf made it highly difficult to even swing accurate passes. The situation contributed to either side’s inability to get on the score sheet.

Speaking to the media after the game, Svetislav Tanasijevic commended his players for keeping a clean sheet away from home despite playing on a difficult pitch.

The gaffer also disclosed that he was impressed with Aduana Stars who equally had to deal with the harsh conditions on the match day.

“When we come here I see that the pitch is not good. It’s very hot and the pitch is very hard so congratulations to both teams because today is very hard for both teams and for all players.

“But it is okay. 3 games and the opponent has not been able to score a goal in my goal. 2 games I played away and it all ended 0-0. We will see. The next game we will prepare very well and we will score”, Coach Tanasijevic stressed.

In their next game, the miners will travel to Kumasi to face Asante Kotoko on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. The Ashanti Derby will be played with a 3:00pm kick off time.