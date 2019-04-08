Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Ghana Needs A College Of Common Sense To Function Well...
Apr 8, 2019

Essien Makes Sabail FC Debut In Azerbaijan

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Michael Essien made his debut for new club Sabail FC in the Azerbaijani top-flight league on Sunday afternoon.

The Ghanaian midfielder who joined the club on a short term deal last month came on in the 65th minute at the Alindzha Arena where Sabail FC were beaten 3-1 by Sabah FK.

The 2012 UEFA Champions League winner will also be involved with coaching the club’s youth teams as he prepares for life as a coach when he retires.

