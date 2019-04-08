Football News | Apr 8, 2019 Essien Makes Sabail FC Debut In Azerbaijan Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Michael Essien made his debut for new club Sabail FC in the Azerbaijani top-flight league on Sunday afternoon.The Ghanaian midfielder who joined the club on a short term deal last month came on in the 65th minute at the Alindzha Arena where Sabail FC were beaten 3-1 by Sabah FK.The 2012 UEFA Champions League winner will also be involved with coaching the club’s youth teams as he prepares for life as a coach when he retires. Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
