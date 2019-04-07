France's Bondaz And Han Shi Of China Win ITF World Junior Circuit Accra Open

Mathis Bondaz confirmed his status as one of the world's best young players with a stunning victory over Seychelles Damien Laporte to lift the ITF U-18 World Junior Circuit trophy for the Boys Singles.

The unseeded player from France, Bondaz gave a display of breathtaking quality to triumph 6-4,6-3 in two hours and 10 minutes at the Accra Sports Stadium Tennis Courts on Saturday.

"He's had a great tournament and I wish we have many more tough matches in the coming month,” Bondaz said of his opponent Laporte.

The crowd were treated to several baseline rallies in the opening stages with Laporte breaking serve for 2-0 only to surrender his advantage immediately.

Bondaz showed brilliant skill to save three break points to level the set at 2-2. He constructed a couple of stunning combinations to strike in game five and won the set with one break 6-4.

Bondaz enjoyed a relatively comfortable service game to start the second set and then managed to break his opponent with a trademark forehand down the line and won 6-3.

In the Girls Singles final, Chinese Han Shi beat Egyptian Hagar Ramadan to win her first ITF Junior Circuit title. For a 13-year-old, Han Shi displayed amazing focus throughout the week and never lost a set.

Speaking to ghanatennis.org Han Shi said, ”I have to congratulate Hagar, she played a wonderful match and she really pushed me.

She gave me a great final not only for the fans but for girls tennis. I'm really honoured to play her in the final."

In the Girls Doubles, final France-based Astride Cirotte paired with Martha Makantasi from Greece to oust Danish Charlotte Mosbaek Ellegaard and Russian Olga Mishenina 6-2,6-2.

Indian Lumba Eshaan and Egyptian Youssef Nabil defeated Polish Marcel Politowicz and Boris Stastny from the Czech Republic 6-4,7-5 to clinch the Boys Doubles.

The McDan sponsored ITF World Tour received a major boost from air conditioning solutions giants, Fox Cooling announcing their partnering sponsorship for the tournament.

Mr Mario Yazbeck General Manager of Fox Cooling said his brand has been inspired by McDan Foundation's exploits in tennis development.

McDan Group CEO, Dr Daniel Mckorley said he will take Ghana Tennis to a higher level and urged Tennis fans to come and see the next tournaments at Accra Stadium from April 29 to May 5 2019

Mr Hayssam Fakhry, CEO of Interplast said McDan Foundation’s vision of developing the game is giving opportunities to young talented Tennis players.

Palace Decor is another corporate institution that has pledged to support the McDan ITF World Tennis Tour.