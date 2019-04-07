WOSPAG To Mark 25th Anniversary

The Women Sports Association of Ghana (WOSPAG) will launch their 25th anniversary in Accra in May 2019.

Mrs. Joyce Mahama, the new president of WOSPAG who disclosed this to Yours Truly said they are hoping to attract sponsorship and support to celebrate the silver jubilee in grand style.

According to Madam Mahama, WOSPAG is the only legally recognized women’s body by the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and wish to get financial assistance from them to organize their programmes and events.

She said 25 years of contribution to Ghana Sports by women needs to be celebrated with many activities and they are going to organize several events, and climax later in the year with an awards ceremony to celebrate sportswomen who have raised the flag of Ghana at the international and local levels.

Madam Mahama who has served WOSPAG in different capacities from treasurer to vice president and now president said the new WOSPAG has a vision and a mission to move women and girls sports higher.

She noted that the major problem has been funds and called on corporate Ghana to support them.

She hinted that traditional sports like Ampe, Ludu, Oware, Pilolo and other would be modified to get girls in Ghana something doing if they can not play football, basketball, boxing, golf or swimming.

She said the major problem is the disjointed front of women leaders in sports and prayed that her administration will try to bring peace, unity and love.

Madam Mahama who is also vice president of Ghana Mixed Martial Arts Association (Amateur) said the nation abound in many talents with both sexes as some woman are very active and capable of doing sports to put Ghana on the international sports map.

She commended the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) president, Ben Nunoo Mensah for his good works in two years, and the president of SWAG, Kwabena Yeboah for leading AIPS Africa to host the 6th Congress in Accra, Ghana.

She also commended the media who have been supporting and promoting women's sports in Ghana.

“One of the projects we want to take seriously is the establishment of a Women’s Commission for WOSPAG, and we are working towards it” she expressed.

Mrs. Joyce Mahama was elected at a peaceful congress /elections at Kumasi in the Ashanti region, and her executives have all agreed to raise the image of WOSPAG and motivate more girls and women to get into sports.