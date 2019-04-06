Caleb Ekuban Scores In Trabzonspor Win Over Sivasspor

Black Sars forward, Caleb Ekuban was on the scoresheet as Trabzonspor humbled Sivasspor 4-1 in the Turkish Super Lig.

The Italian born registered his name among the list of goal scorers for the home team after netting the second for his side.

Nigeria’s Anthony Nuatuzor Nwakaeme got the first for Trabzonspor after 21minutes.

The Leeds United loanee then doubled the lead for the home team in the 58th minute before Olcay Şahan and Murat Cem Akpnar added two more goals.

Senegalese Doukara Souleymane scored the consolation goal for Sivasspor.

The goal takes Ekuban’s tally to eight in all competition for the Black Sea Storm.

The 24-year-old have been impressive since joining the Turkish side in January from English Championship side, Leeds United.