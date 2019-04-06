Kwadwo Asamoah Could Reunite With Form Boss Conte At Inter Milan

Ghanaian midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah could reunite with his former coach Antonio Conte one more time as the Italian manager is linked to Inter Milan.

The English Premier League winning coach could replace Luciano Spalletti who is already standing by the exit door due to the growing pressure on the team to deliver.

According to reports in Italy, the Milan based club have already held talks with Conte to take over as the next Coach of the Club.

Spalletti have failed to get the best out of his players in the ongoing season in the Serie A as they lie third on the log with 56points, just 5points above fifth place Atalanta hence risk missing out in a top 4 finish.

However, the former Juventus trainer will arrive at the club and will be reuniting with Kwadwo Asamoah after the two had a successful spell at Juventus.

The 49-year-old (Conte) was sacked as Chelsea manager last season after the Blues failed to finish in the top 4 and has since remained Clubless.