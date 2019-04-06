Massive Odds On Dortmund Star Reus To Down Bayern In Der Klassiker

Ghana sports betting company, Mybet.africa is backing Dortmund and their captain Marco Reus to beat Bayern Munich in Der Klassiker on Saturday.

The match at the Allianz Arena could possibly determine the title destination for this season. Dortmund sit top two points ahead of their bitterest rivals.

And Mybet is offering 5GHs refund bonus for each goal scored by Reus. That is for any customer who places a minimum bet of 10GHs on the match.

This week German sports portal, SportBild revealed that Bayern came close to signing Marco Reus in 2011, but senior players including Schweinsteiger and Lahm kicked against the deal, citing Reus lack of winning mentality.

Seven years later Reus is playing the season of his life, leading Dortmund possibly to their eighth Bundesliga title. He has netted 15 goals in 22 matches.

“He is an outstanding player and character and we love to see him score. Whatever some old Bayern players might say – we fully believe in his winning mentality, ”Mybet.com believes.

In another development, Mybet.africa has sent a congratulatory message to Marco Reus in Germany for becoming a proud father.

Reus has suffered several setbacks during his eventful career including missing 2014 World Cup due to an injury.

Match odds (1x2)

Bayern: 1.54

Draw: 4.72

Dortmund: 5.57

Reus goalscorer odds:

Reus to score first: 7.50

Reus to score anytime: 3.28

Reus to score a Hattrick: 73.00

