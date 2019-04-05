Hearts Will Not Survive At Anyinase – Karela Spokesperson

Karela United will tame Hearts of Oak and pick up all 3 points at the Anyinase CAM Park on Sunday, Communications Director for Karela United, Eric Alagidede has said.

The Phobians face a daunting task when they come up against Karela this weekend in Match Day-3 of the ongoing Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition.

Karela, who are unbeaten so far in the competition will want to continue their fine form against the Accra based side by beating them at their home grounds which has been a fortress to them since last season when they made their debut in the Ghana Premier League.

Even though Hearts will want to bounce back from that mid-week defeat when they visited Elmina Sharks, their chances of amassing all 3 points look slim especially looking back at the history of Karela when they play at home.

Speaking to Class FM ahead of the match, Eric Alagidede indicated that it is unfortunate the Phobians will be visiting Anyinase at this stage of the competition. According to him, they are going to ensure they beat the former CAF Champions and Confederations Cup winners.

“The venue has been a fortress. Actually, the Anyinase CAM Park that is the native name of the place is called a fortress. I have nicknamed it the ‘Lion’s Den’. It’s not a place that once you visit at this point especially when Karela are believing from all angles after picking 4 points their two away games. And I think that Hearts of Oak are really visiting Anyinase at the wrong time because there is no way they will survive over there come Sunday”, he said.

The match will be played on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 3:00pm.