'Recall KP Boateng, Muntari To Black Stars' - Alhaji Grusah To Coach Kwesi Appiah

Owner and bankroller of King Faisal, Alhaji Karim Grusah has called on Coach Kwesi Appiah to include Kelvin Prince Boateng and Sulley Ali Muntari in his Black Stars squad ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup Nations.

The duo was sacked from camp during the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, with a purported use of ‘F’ word on coach Kwesi Appiah by KP Boateng.

However, the Black Stars have been charged to end the country's trophy drought having failed to win it since 1982.

But according to Ghana FA presidential hopeful, the inclusion of FC Barcelona player KP Boateng and former AC Milan star Sulley Ali Muntari into the final squad for the Afcon will help boost the side’s chances of winning of the trophy.

“Let’s invite Sulley Muntari and Kelvin Prince Boateng to help the team. They are all Ghanaians. I support them very well to be called into the national team for the AFCON and their experience will be needed at the tournament,” he said in an interview.

“Sulley has done a lot for the country in terms of football. KP Boateng and Sulley still have something in them to help Ghana retain our African respect,” Alhaji Grusah added.

Sulley Muntari’s crime has got to do with engaging a management member of the stars in a fight.

Both players have somehow apologised, but have since not being called into the national team since 2014.

The Black Stars, in the last three editions of the tournament, have been impressive, reaching the finals on two occasions.

Ghana will travel to Egypt in June for their 32nd AFCON.