Sogne Yacouba Pops Up On Orlando Pirates Radar

Football News | Apr 5, 2019

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
South African giants Orlando Pirates have contacted Asante Kotoko SC and expressed their interest in signing Songné Yacouba.

According to reports, the PSL outfit have informed the Porcupine Warriors of their plans to sign the Burkinabe international in the next transfer window.

The Ghana Premier League side SC are yet to respond to Orlando Pirates about the price for the 27-year-old but it is believed the club will do so in the next days.

Reports in Ghana in past few days suggested Yacouba wants out of Asante Kotoko and the club are ready to let him go if they get the right offer for his services.

Yacouba netted twice and made five assists in the CAF Confederation Cup this campaign.

