Kwesi Appiah Must Be Tough In His Player Call-Ups - George Afriyie

Former Ghana FA vice president, George Akwasi Afriyie has implored Black Stars head coach, James Akwasi Appiah to be tough in this player selection ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Al Khartoum manager handed several players their maiden call up to the national team in Ghana's final qualifiers against Kenya and in an international friendly against Mauritania staged in Accra.

Some players made an instant impact in the team, especially Caleb Ekuban who made the headlines after scoring in both games.

However, Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan after he was excluded from the 24 man squad ahead of the match has insisted that the country can end its 37 years trophy drought in Egypt without him and will welcome any decision from the coach.

But the Okyeman Planners life patron has insisted the Black Stars trainer must be tough in his player selection for the tournament and should take a cue from what Kayerispor's forward has said.

"After both matches, I heard Asamoah Gyan saying if he has to be dropped for the country to win the Africa Cup of Nations, then the coach has to do that and for me, that is an important statement," he told Metro TV.

"We are in a country where big names okay football but Kwesi Appiah needs to consider the captain is saying. I know he knows his team for the competition but I think he has to be tough in his call ups.

"He has said he will not add any players but this is a tournament that we need to win and it will not come easy because it's now 24 team AFCON but I believe with the right players Ghana will do better," he added.

The 32nd edition of the tournament will kick off June 21 to July 19 in Egypt.