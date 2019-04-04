Hudson-Odoi Elated To Get First Premier League Start At Chelsea

Callum Hudson-Odoi continued his impressive heroics on his first Premier League start as Chelsea leapfrogged Manchester United to go fifth with a comfortable 3-0 win over Brighton at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday evening.

The English born Ghanaian international assisted Olivier Giroud to break the deadlock for the London based club in the 38th minute of the game.

That opener seemed to deflate Brighton, who never really came out for the second half, with Eden Hazard dancing through their defence before curling home Chelsea’s second on the hour mark, before Ruben Loftus-Cheek went one better with a superb curler of his own which flew into the top corner three minutes later to make it 3-0.

The 18 year old have made nine appearnace for the club in all competitions.