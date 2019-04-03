Napoli's Surprise Defeat Puts Juventus Within Reach Of Serie A Title

Second-placed Napoli suffered a surprise defeat at lowly Empoli, who moved out of Serie A's relegation zone.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are 18 points behind runaway leaders Juventus with eight games to play.

The title will be decided this weekend if Juve beat AC Milan on Saturday and Napoli lose to Genoa the following day.

Piotr Zielinski smashed in a 30 yard equaliser after Diego Farias' deflected shot put Empoli in front, but Giovanni di Lorenzo got a 53rd-minute winner.