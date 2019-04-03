NC CUP: Dwarfs Fall Short In 4-0 Loss To Liberty

Liberty Professionals reigned supreme today as they whip Ebusua Dwarfs by four goals to nil in their second match of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition.

Going into today’s match at the Dansoman Carl Reibdorf Park, the two teams were in dire need of the maximum three points to ensure they got back on track as far as progressing into the next phase of the competition is concerned.

It was, however, the home side showed determination to bag all points. They dominated that game right from the onset and after Dwarfs were reduced to 10 men half an hour into the first half, there was no stopping them from finishing the match as the victors.

An own goal from Kwadwo Addai and Emmanuel Addo Rou in the first half sent Liberty on the road to a resounding victory. With a man advantage to the good, Liberty exploited the weakness in the Dwarfs team and scored two more goals. Emmanuel Addo Rou scored on the 73rd minute to complete his brace before Benjamin Eshun wrapped up the victory with the 4th goal.

The win means Liberty has now won one and lost one in the NC Special Competition. They lost their opening game to WAFA 3-1. Dwarfs, on the other hand, are now bottom of Zone 2 having lost each of their two games.

Match Day-3 of the competition comes off this weekend and Ebusua Dwarfs will need to win their game at all cost if they want to have any chance of progressing to the next stage.