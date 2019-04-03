Modern Ghana logo

Football News | Apr 3, 2019

Chinese Side Jiangsu Suning Signs Black Queens Skipper Elizabeth Addo

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Black Queens captain Elizabeth Addo has completed a move to Chinese Women's Super League outfit Jiangsu Suning for a season.

She joined the club after parting ways with USA side Seattle Reign in February.

The skilful midfielder will reunite with former Kvarnsvedens teammate and Malawian star Tabitha Chawinga.

The 26-year old becomes the fourth African player to move to the Chinese Women's Super League in 2019.

She joins South Africa duo Linda Motlhalo and Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana and Nigeria's Francisca Ordega.

Addo was named in the Best XI of the 2018 Women's AFCON despite exiting the group stage.

