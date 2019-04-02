ITF World Tour: Interplast Supports McDan

West Africa leading producer of plastic pipe systems, Interplast Ghana yesterday pledged its support for the forthcoming McDan ITF World Tour tennis scheduled for April 29 to May 5 in Accra.

Managing Director of Interplast, Hayssam Fakhry in a meeting to announce his outfit’s support for the tennis showpiece said “We have always loved sports. We coming on board is to support the young ones to achieve their dreams. If they are lucky, they will travel far and win laurels for Ghana, and that will make our joy complete.”

Meanwhile, McDan Group CEO, Dr. Daniel McKorley has charged players of this year's International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Tennis Tour Juniors, particularly the Ghanaians to utilise the platform to the fullest.

The tennis governing body, ITF has certified the McDan West African Tennis competitions after five years of well organized competitive tournaments.

And to the McDan boss, whose affiliation with tennis in the country has taken the sport a notch higher, the certification offers the players a unique opportunity to demonstrate brilliance.

He said in a release signed by Nathaniel Attoh, the Tournament's Director that "l charge all the players to demonstrate the true spirit of sportsmanship. Having secured ITF certification, l would like to urge you all, particularly my Ghanaian compatriots to show to the world that given the chance, you will go places.

" We are expecting the best of competitions in the coming days, we have put in much to ensure we deliver a top class tourney, as we keep staying at McDan, we walk the talk."

The juvenile version (ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors) involving 18 countries from Europe, the USA and Africa began yesterday at the Accra Stadium, and it is expected to end this Saturday.

From April 29 to May 5, will see the main McDan ITF World Tour Seniors also at the Accra Stadium.