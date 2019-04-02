Aduana Management Settles Players’ Salary Arrears

Management of Aduana Stars have paid two months outstanding salaries of their playing body.

The players of the club have not been paid since December 2018, but they have been settled two months’ salary arrears. The salary arrears are for the month of December and January.

According to him, the outstanding salaries were not paid because of his team’s participation in the Normalisation Committee’s Special Competition as it has been widely publicized.

“The payment has been necessitated or motivated by our game against Kotoko in the NC competition as the perception of some is,” Evans Kwaku Oppong, who is the Communications Director of the club told Graphic Sports.

Aduana Stars lost 1-0 against Asante Kotoko in the Normalisation Committee’s Special Competition over the weekend, despite putting up a convincing performance against the Kumasi lads who had proved their worth by reaching the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Dormaa lads will come up against Eleven Wonders on matchday 2 in the NC Special Competition on Wednesday as they look forward to winning their first game.