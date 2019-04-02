Manchester United Must Pay €50 Million To Sign Thomas Partey From Atletico Madrid

Manchester United must be ready to cough €50million to sign Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid in the summer.

The English Premier League heavyweights have strongly expressed their interest in signing the 25-year-old as a replacement for Ander Herrera, who could leave on a free transfer to PSG in the summer.

However, Ole Gunnar Solkjaer after his appointment as permanent manager for the club revealed that his side had identified their summer targets, and Partey is reportedly on the list that could play at Old Trafford next season.

According to reports, the energetic midfield dynamo is keen on a move to Old Trafford as he wants to fulfill his dream of playing in the Premier League.

United will be hoping to complete the deal before the start of the AFCON, where Partey is expected to feature for Ghana.

Partey has also been strongly linked to Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspurs, as interest in the player grows high.

The former Tema Youth youth player scored in Atletico’s 4-0 win over Deportivo Alaves on Saturday in the La Liga.

Source: Footballghana.com