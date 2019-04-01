Polack Disappointed In Kotoko Over Lack Of Accident Compensation

Former head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Steve Polack, is threatening to drag the club to the corridors of football world governing body, FIFA, for their inability to pay compensation to the victims of the accident involving the team bus on July 12, 2017.

Polack says he is being compelled to go to FIFA as the last resort to get Kotoko to do the needful after being frustrated by the management of the team to come to an amicable settlement.

Speaking to the Graphic Sports over the telephone on Friday, from his base at Helsinki, Finland, the 58-year-old trainer noted that he was disappointed in the current leadership of the club for failing to honour their promise to settle the accident victims when they took over the affairs of the club.

“I have spoken to my family who is also very disappointed about this issue. I almost lost my life working for the club. It’s a physical and mental torture to go through that kind of experience. I got injured so the club should be responsible in paying that compensation. I pray they come to their senses and solve this problem soon or we will take it to where it will be solved (FIFA). They should give me whatever they have to give me or I will go to FIFA. They must do things professionally to avoid problems in the future,” he warned.

The English football manager added that every attempt to get Kotoko management, especially the CEO, Mr George Amoako, to come to terms with the victims had proved futile as the CEO had refused to respond to most of the text messages sent to him.

“I have sent a lot of messages to George Amoako and he responded about three times. He has, however, ignored the messages I have sent subsequently,” Polack lamented.

“It is not too much to ask them to compensate those who got injured and have been partially been disabled as a result. It is reasonable to ask that Kotoko should show a human face and come out with some package for the victims, but it appears they are not willing to do anything about it. It’s been 20 months and there is no response from anybody and that is not good enough. It is ridiculous on their part to think that this issue will just go away,” Polack lamented.

The team bus was involved in the accident at Nkawkaw on their way to Kumasi after a midweek match against International Allies at the El-Wak Sports Stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors were dealt a huge blow as their Assistant Equipment Officer, Kofi Asare, was pronounced dead on the spot.