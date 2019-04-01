Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Ghana Needs A College Of Common Sense To Function Well...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
Football News | Apr 1, 2019

Samuel Appiah Kubi: Kontihene Of Nkoranza Parts Ways With Kotoko

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Appiah Kubi: Kontihene Of Nkoranza Parts Ways With Kotoko

Asante Kotoko have mutually terminated the contract of midfielder Samuel Appiah Kubi.

The Kontihene of the Nkoranza Akonkonti Odumase Traditional Area and with the stool Nana Appiah Kumanin joined the Porcupine Warriors from Nkoranza Warriors last year.

The decision comes a few hours to the start of the Normalization Committee special Competition where Asante Kotoko play as host to Aduana Stars at the Kumasi Sports stadium in game week one of the competition.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
TOP STORIES

I'll Make Central Region Popular In China—Ambassador

51 minutes ago

Ashesi Berekuso To Be Repaired In 2019 Ending –Minister

51 minutes ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line