Samuel Appiah Kubi: Kontihene Of Nkoranza Parts Ways With Kotoko

Asante Kotoko have mutually terminated the contract of midfielder Samuel Appiah Kubi.

The Kontihene of the Nkoranza Akonkonti Odumase Traditional Area and with the stool Nana Appiah Kumanin joined the Porcupine Warriors from Nkoranza Warriors last year.

The decision comes a few hours to the start of the Normalization Committee special Competition where Asante Kotoko play as host to Aduana Stars at the Kumasi Sports stadium in game week one of the competition.