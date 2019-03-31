Kotoko, Hearts Make Winning Starts In Special Competition
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak made winning starts to the Normalisation Committee’s Special Competition on Sunday.
Abass Mohammed scored from the tightest of angles as Kotoko defeated Aduana Stars 1-0 in the Northern Zone while Hearts of Oak won by the same scoreline against Dreams FC in the Southern Zone thanks to a second-half strike by Kwabena Obeng Jnr.
In other games, WAFA made light work of Liberty Professionals by beating them 3-1 in Sogakope. Justice Amate, Kingsley Opoku and Andrews Ntim scored to give the Academy Boys a commanding 3-0 lead before Frederick Ansah Botchway grabbed a consolation for the Scientific Soccer Lads.
Karela United put up a superb performance to stun Ebusua Dwarfs 2-1 in Cape Coast, AshantiGold posted a comfortable 2-0 win over Techiman Eleven Wonders and Inter Allies were held to a goalless stalemate by Elmina Sharks in Tema.
Stallions FC versus Bechem United and Berekum Chelsea versus Medeama were postponed.
SPECIAL COMPETITION MATCHDAY 1 RESULTS Northern Zone Kotoko 1-0 Aduana Stars Ashgold 2-0 Eleven Wonders Southern Zone Ebusua Dwarfs 1-2 Karela United Hearts of Oak 1-0 Dreams Inter Allies 0-0 Elmina Sharks WAFA 3-1 Liberty Professionals.
