Sunyani SHS Shocks Berekum SHS To Win BA Super Zonals Football Tournament 11-10

The final football match to climax the 2019 Brong Ahafo Inter Schools and Colleges Super Zonals lived to its billing when Sunyani SHS played an inspiring game to electrocute their counterparts from Berekum to break a 13-year-old jinx.

Sunyani SHS beat Berekum SHS 11-10 on penalties after the thrilling game watched a massive crowd had ended 1-1.

It was Berekum who took the lead and the fans went wild, but before they would settle the cheers that greeted the goal, the wonder boys from Sunyani had equalized.

The ding dong battle had to be decided with the spot kicks, and Sunyani proved better.

The headmaster of Sunyani SHS, Mr. Nsiah Agyepong was very happy with the victory as his school has not won the football trophy over the past 13 years. He really motivated his players by camping them in a posh hotel and awarded them a handsome winning bonus.

Known as ‘Show Boy’ in Sunyani, the headmaster praised his student footballers and urged them to defend it next year. The game proved that there are vast football talents in Ghana.

Emmanuel Olla Williams, Youth Coordinator of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) who watched the final commended the regional sports and education authorities and Ghana Police for ensuring discipline and order at the Coronation Park.

He said the future belongs to the youth, and the talented sports students must be supported and encouraged with scholarships.